S'porean diver still missing after four days

Singaporean diver Rinta Paul Mukkam remained missing yesterday, after a fourth day of searching ended.
Ms Rinta, a 40-year-old associate regional sales manager, failed to surface on Thursday during a diving trip off Komodo Island. She had been part of a group of 16 women who were diving in the area.
Dr Srinesh Balakrishnan, 37, a family friend, said no one has found her, or anything to suggest where she is.
He said posters have been handed out to villages near where Ms Rinta disappeared, offering a reward of US$10,000 (S$13,700) to anyone who finds her.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
About four people have also flown to Indonesia from Singapore to help with the search, including Ms Rinta's brother and brother-in-law.
A fund-raising effort on crowdfunding site GoGetFunding - started by Dr Balakrishnan - has raised slightly over $121,000 of the targeted amount of $250,000.
The money is funding the search-and-rescue efforts.
A second helicopter might be rented today to help with the search. A helicopter costs about US$60,000 per day to rent.
"We want to believe that we're not looking for a body, we're looking for a live person, so we're focusing funds and efforts on (renting a) helicopter," said Dr Balakrishnan.
Samantha Boh