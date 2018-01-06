S'pore to cut or remove toll charges at Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 1

Toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint will be removed from Feb 1, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles leaving Singapore through Woodlands will be reduced.

The move matches Malaysia's recent removal of toll charges at the Eastern Dispersal Link, the 8km highway that begins in Johor Baru and terminates at the Causeway.

From Feb 1, cars leaving Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint will have their current toll charges of $3.80 cut to $1.

Vans and light goods vehicles will see a reduction from $5.80 to $1.50, while heavy goods vehicles will get a cut from $7.70 to $2.

Taxis will be charged 50 cents, down from $1.90, while buses will be charged 80 cents, down from $3.10.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in October that the government would scrap the Eastern Dispersal Link fee.

Singapore has a long-standing policy of matching Malaysia's toll rates, said the LTA.

There are no changes to the toll charges at Tuas Checkpoint.

LTA advised motorists to ensure sufficient value in their Autopass cards before driving through the checkpoints.

Motorists who evade paying tolls, fees and charges must pay a composition sum of $50, while repeat offenders will have to pay $100.

Motorists who do not pay the composition sum may be charged in court and are liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months for the first offence.