S'pore ratifies UN convention against racial discrimination

Singapore has ratified a United Nations convention condemning discrimination based on race, colour, descent, nationality or ethnic origin.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), in a statement yesterday, said: "Ratifying the (convention) underscores Singapore's commitment to work towards a society free of racial discrimination. The government will work with stakeholders to fulfil its commitments under the (convention), and strengthen Singapore's social harmony."

The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) calls upon states to pursue a policy of eliminating racial discrimination. Singapore signed the pact on Oct 19, 2015.

To prepare for a UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination review, public consultations on the first "State Party" report on ICERD will be done next year.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said Singapore was founded on the principle of a multiracial society, and that mutual respect and understanding has to be actively fostered. She said: "Racial discrimination of any kind has no place in Singapore. We encourage everyone to do their part in making Singapore a home for citizens of all races, religions and backgrounds."

Fabian Koh