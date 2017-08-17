S'pore leaders send best wishes to Indonesia

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to convey their congratulations on Indonesia's 72nd Independence Day today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, meanwhile, has written to his Indonesian counterpart, Mr Retno Marsudi, to convey his congratulations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The ministry noted that this year also marks the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Singapore.

In his letter, Dr Tan said bilateral ties "are strong and multi-faceted, underpinned by frequent political exchanges and robust economic links.

"As founding members of Asean, Singapore and Indonesia also cooperate closely to advance the common interests of our region".

Meanwhile, Mr Lee said this year's 50th anniversary of bilateral relations is significant.

"The theme of 'RISING50' reflects our confidence that the close partnership between our two countries will continue to flourish for generations to come," he wrote.

"I am delighted that our Ministers and officials have been making progress on several of the bilateral initiatives we discussed in Semarang last year, including the Kendal Industrial Park, energy cooperation and tourism development."

Mr Lee said he is looking forward to hosting Mr Joko in Singapore for the Leaders' Retreat next month.

Dr Balakrisnan said Indonesia has much to celebrate on its independence day.

"Indonesia is both an engine of economic growth in our region and an active player in the international community. Indonesia also continues to play an important leadership role in Asean".