S'pore-China project closer to key goal

The Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), a joint project between Singapore and China, is one step closer to meeting one of its key objectives to boost growth in the less-developed western region of China.

Two provinces - Gansu and Guizhou - as well as the Guangxi autonomous region have come together to partner south-western Chongqing in improving regional connectivity.

"I am very encouraged that they understood the concept and are committed to join us in this venture, so that everyone can benefit from the CCI, and not just between Singapore and Chongqing," said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, who is on a four-day visit to China.

Yesterday, Mr Chan attended the launching ceremony of a planned multimillion-dollar logistics park of a Singapore shipping company in Nanning, the capital of southern Guangxi autonomous region.

