SPH's Chinese Media Group restructures to form NewsHub

SINGAPORE - The Chinese Media Group (CMG) of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will undergo a major restructuring exercise to merge its editorial resources from Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and CMG Digital to form NewsHub.

NewsHub, to be launched on Friday (Dec 1), will facilitate news coverage and provide the latest news updates for CMG's digital platforms including zaobao.sg and zaobao.com, as well as SPH Radio's new Chinese station 96.3 Hao FM, which will be launched in January 2018. It will also provide more in-depth and quality news coverage for Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao.

It is headed by NewsHub editor, Ms Han Yong May, 49, former CMG's digital editor who was also Lianhe Zaobao's associate editor.

Apart from the usual news sections such as local, court and crime, world, business, sports, arts and culture, entertainment and lifestyle, NewsHub will include a breaking news team, photo team and a Special Report Team, for more in-depth news reports.

"Due to media disruption, the local Chinese media has reached a critical phase where there is a need for transformation," said Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of CMG. "Technology can help us to expand our market and provide us with new platforms to reach out to more readers."

She added that it was "essential for (CMG) to abandon (its) old ways of thinking to meet new challenges".

Mr Goh Sin Teck, 54, will be the editor of both Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao, leading the sub-editors and design teams of both publications, as well as the zaobao.com team.

"Lianhe Zaobao and Lianhe Wanbao will celebrate their 95th and 35th anniversary respectively next year. While preserving our rich heritage, we must innovate so that our readers who have been supporting us through the years will continue to have an enjoyable reading experience," he said.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News will not be affected by the restructuring exercise.