SPH volunteers take seniors out for tea

In celebration of Grandparents' Day tomorrow, 20 seniors learnt the art and history of Chinese tea through a traditional tea ceremony yesterday.

Members of the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Staff Volunteers Club took the seniors from Family Central - a service by Fei Yue Community Services - for tea appreciation at the Tian Fu Tea Room at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant yesterday.

Mr Xiao Yang, a tea master at the restaurant, demonstrated the elaborate process of brewing pu'er tea as the seniors tried freshly made cups of it.

Already in its seventh year, the SPH Staff Volunteers Club hopes to embark on different activities, not just for the elderly but also for children at least once or twice a year.