SPH launches multimedia content marketing unit

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) integrated marketing department officially launched a multimedia content marketing unit called SPH Content Lab, the company said on Wednesday (May 3).

While developing commercial-linked content is not new to the group, housing its resources under one unit is a first.

The team is a one-stop shop for content marketing and is fuelled by SPH archives, research and insights, creative partners and an understanding of audiences.

Award-winning print and digital journalists at the helm of SPH Content Lab will tell stories that can be amplified across SPH's media platforms. The unit offers marketing strategies across formats like print, digital, video, radio and out-of-home.

Head of SPH Content Lab Serene Goh said journalists have always used stories to make sense of things and in the digital age, strong narratives have become critical in how people form attachments.

"We approach stories with curiosity and empathy, and that's the start of innovative storytelling," she said. "For our clients, it's an approach that helps them connect with folks they want to reach."

An example is the Work For Values campaign which the unit did for G2000, which included a three-part video series, to pay homage to those who work for something other than monetary gain. The three people featured in the videos said they work for passion, happiness and humanity.

The team has also worked with companies like Canon, Cathay Pacific, the Health Promotion Board and ExxonMobil to co-create compelling stories to reach audiences. The unit won Best Digital Advertising Campaign at the 2016 Wan-Ifra Asian Digital Media Awards.

SPH Content Lab will be working with head of SPH CreativeLab Tommy Lim, managing director of Brand New Media Joanne de Rozario, SPH Radio, The New Paper's Think and the group's newsrooms.