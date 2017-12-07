SPH has tough job in challenging media environment: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong trying his hand at being a DJ at the Kiss92 studio on Dec 7, 2017, under the watchful eyes of DJs Carol Smith and Charmaine Yee. PHOTO: MCI
Published
36 min ago

SINGAPORE - In this challenging media environment, with falling revenues, digital disruption, and fake news, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has a tough job to do, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"But I am confident that SPH news outlets will continue to deliver reliable news and relevant content to the public," he said in a Facebook post after he visited the media company's News Centre at Toa Payoh North on Thursday (Dec 7). 

Mr Lee toured radio studios as well as the various newsrooms at SPH.

He also tried his hand at deejaying during his visit.

“DJs have a demanding job – they have to track four different screens, and do many tasks simultaneously, to keep the show running smoothly,” he wrote in his post.


 
