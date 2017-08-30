SPH and SPH Foundation donate $350k to ComChest

A total of $350,000 was donated by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and its charity arm, the SPH Foundation, to Community Chest yesterday.

The donation would be used to support ComChest's many beneficiaries, such as those serving senior citizens, people from disadvantaged families and special needs students.

A cheque presentation for the donation was held at the SPH News Centre auditorium and about 200 guests attended the event, including beneficiaries and caregivers from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School and Awwa Senior Community Home.

Ms Ng Ling Ling, managing director of Community Chest and assistant chief executive officer of the National Council of Social Service, noted that SPH and SPH Foundation have been raising funds for Community Chest for the past 13 years, and thanked the organisations "for their steadfast support".

There were also performances by the beneficiaries and the SPH Choir at the event, including a dance item by students from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) Fernvale Gardens School.

The school's Performing Artz co-curricular activity head, who wanted to be known only as Ms Agnes D., hopes the donation to the school would enable it to develop its arts programme to benefit more students.

Awwa Senior Community Home resident Ruby Seah, 67, hopes that the funds received can be used to spruce up the living environment of the elderly residents in the home, so that they "can live there happily".