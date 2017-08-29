SPH and SPH Foundation donate $350,000 to Community Chest

SINGAPORE - A total of $350,000 was donated by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and its charity arm, the SPH Foundation, to Community Chest on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The donation would be used to support the work of many beneficiaries, such as those serving senior citizens, people from disadvantaged families and special needs students.

A cheque presentation for the donation was held at the SPH News Centre auditorium, in which about 200 guests attended, including beneficiaries and caregivers from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School and AWWA Senior Community Home, among others.

Ms Ng Ling Ling, managing director of Community Chest and assistant chief executive officer of the National Council of Social Service, noted that SPH and SPH Foundation have been raising funds for Community Chest for the past 13 years, and thanked the organisations "for their steadfast support".

There were also performances by the beneficiaries and the SPH Choir at the event, including a dance item by students from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) Fernvale Gardens School.

The school's Performing Artz co-curricular activity head, Ms Agnes D., hopes that the donation to the school would enable it to develop its arts programme further to benefit more students.

AWWA Senior Community Home resident Ruby Seah, 67, hopes that the funds received can be used to spruce up the living environment of the elderly residents in the home, so that they "can live there happily".