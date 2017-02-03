Spectators can get near Chingay floats at Night Fiesta

Spectators at this year's Chingay Night Fiesta will be able to get up close and personal with performers and lighted floats for the first time.

They will be able to walk up freely to stationary floats and interact with performers along Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, which will be closed off. Previously, floats at the annual event would pass by seated invited guests and standing spectators.

The Night Fiesta, which is into its third edition, is held after the Chingay Parade, which takes place on Feb 10 and 11.

To be held on Feb 12 from 7.30pm to 10pm in Chinatown , the Night Fiesta will be launched with firecrackers and a lighted dragon dance. It will also feature 1,000 local and international performers, including The Royal Dance-off and MICapella.

The Night Fiesta, whose theme is Soundwaves Chingay, We Care Singapore, is organised by People's Association and the Chinatown festival committee. Announcing details of the event yesterday, Jalan Besar GRC MP Lily Neo said the floats will be divided into four zones - yesteryears, multi-ethnic, youth and we care. The floats will include an Indian cultural float, a tiger float that made an appearance in 1974 and a Japanese cultural float.

Dr Neo said this year's Night Fiesta is expected to attract 30,000 visitors. The previous ones were held in Orchard Road and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Tickets are not required.

Elaborating, chairman of the Chingay 2017 executive committee Nah Juay Hng said the youth zone will be especially exciting.

"We have created a silent disco corner in the youth zone. Visitors can put on their earphones, select their own music and dance and enjoy and scream. With all these activities, in addition to families, we hope many young Singaporeans will join us," he said.

Chingay, an annual parade to mark Chinese New Year, started here in 1973. In conjunction with Chingay's 45th anniversary, a CD containing 12 original Chingay songs composed and sung during Chingay since 2009 was released yesterday.

"Those who have missed buying Chingay tickets earlier, they have the chance to have this unique experience of getting up close and personal with the floats," Dr Neo said.

Chingay will also go to heartland towns such as Tampines, Bukit Batok and Tanjong Pagar on weekends from Feb 18 to March 25.