PM Lee launches special NDP emoji on Twitter to mark Singapore's 52nd birthday

SINGAPORE - Twitter users can now get into the National Day celebratory mood with a special emoji of this year's parade logo.

The emoji, which was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (July 29), appears when the relevant hashtags are used in the same tweet.

The hashtags include #OneNationTogether, #NDP2017, #NDP17 or #SG52.

The special emoji can be used on Twitter from Saturday until Aug 10.

For the first time, the theme for this year's National Day Parade features a hashtag, which allows Singaporeans to share the rallying call via social media.

The logo was also designed to resemble a hashtag, with four interlocking arms.

11 Days to National Day! Happy to launch the #NDP2017 emoji! – LHL pic.twitter.com/9ZczYlllKU — Lee Hsien Loong (@leehsienloong) July 29, 2017

As part of the National Day Parade this year, Twitter will also be live-tweeting highlights from the parade.