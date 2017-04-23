Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob makes official visit to Mexico

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob will make an official visit to Mexico from Sunday (April 23) to Friday (April 28), at the invitation of Mr Pablo Escudero Morales, President of the Senate of Mexico.

Accompanied by Members of Parliament Vikram Nair, Ang Wei Neng and Cheryl Chan, Madam Halimah will hold meetings with legislators from Mexico's Chamber of Deputies (or Lower House) and Senate (or Upper House) to exchange views and enhance parliamentary dialogue.

She and her delegation will also call on Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Videgaray Caso, and Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Baker Pineda.

Additionally, Madam Halimah has been invited to deliver a message to Mexican senators at their meeting chamber, the Hall of Senators, on Wednesday (April 26, Mexico time).

In 2016, bilateral trade in goods between Singapore and Mexico amounted to S$4.3 billion, making Mexico Singapore's second largest trading partner within the Latin American and the Caribbean region.