SPCA rescues dog injured in hit-and-run incident

A dog that was shown in a viral video being hit by a car in Portsdown Road on Monday has been rescued by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill told The Straits Times yesterday that the female dog was rescued on Monday morning.

He said the SPCA received a call about a dog that had been found injured and bleeding in the Portsdown Road area.

"We rescued the animal and the dog is now in our care," he said. "The dog is a female local breed found with a collar."

He added that the dog was being treated by SPCA's veterinary team.

"She will be put up for adoption once she recovers and if she is not claimed by her owner," he said.

The dog had been hit by a Volkswagen Golf in Portsdown Road at about 8.45am on Monday.

An eyewitness in a car behind, who gave her name only as Ms Huang, shared footage of the accident online.

Ms Huang, who is in her late 20s, told ST that she had caught up with the driver at a traffic junction and asked why he did not stop.

He brushed off her questions and drove off. Ms Huang then returned to the scene to look for the dog but it was nowhere to be found.

She then lodged an online traffic violation feedback form on the Singapore Police Force's website.

Motorists who do not stop and help when they hit and injure an animal can face a jail term of up to 12 months or a fine of up to $3,000.

The driver of the Golf is believed to be a Grab driver. A spokesman for Grab said the company is investigating the incident.