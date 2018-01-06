Spanish woman caught for prostitution, Singaporean pair caught for gambling activities

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old woman believed to be a Spanish national was arrested for suspected prostitution activities on Friday (Jan 5).

The woman was in Singapore on a social visit pass and was suspected of making use of her stay here to offer sex services, the police said on Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was a backpacker and is believed to have paid for her travels with earnings from her prostitution.

Another woman, aged 60, and a 58-year-old man were arrested for gambling activities in a separate raid.

The 60-year-old woman collected illegal 4D bets with help from the man. They are both understood to be Singaporean. A total of $166 in cash was seized from them.

The Central Police Division had carried out the arrests after conducting vice raids along Stamford Road and Hoe Chiang Road on Friday.

The police advised landlords and premise owners to ensure that their tenants do not carry out illegal or vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be jailed for up to five years' and/or fined up to $10,000 if convicted.

Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of a prostitute can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Anyone who assists in the carrying on of a public lottery can be jailed for up to five years and/or fined between $20,000 and $200,000.

The police said they will spare no effort in clamping down on such vice activities, and those found engaging in them will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.