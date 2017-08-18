Spa closes, leaving staff and members in the lurch

Calla Spa at Suntec City has shuttered, leaving members and employees hanging.

A group of three friends, who learnt that it was in liquidation only yesterday, have yet to use up a $1,400 package that they had signed up for last month.

One of them, a 25-year-old consultant who gave her name only as Jasmine, told The Straits Times: "They didn't even inform us that they were closing.

"Up till now, we haven't received any news of what's going to happen or if our package is going to be forfeited."

The three friends, who had agreed to split the $1,400 package, have not even been to the spa once before it shuttered.

A check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on the company's profile shows that the firm is in liquidation due to "creditors' voluntary winding up".

A sign at the spa says it has been placed under provisional liquidation.

The note said the provisional liquidator would be writing to customers shortly, and provided contacts for the liquidator's office.

Jasmine said she tried calling the numbers but to no avail.

The sudden closure of the spa, which was registered in June 2015, has left more than 10 staff in the lurch. One staff member, who declined to be named, said some employees were owed their salaries. She said they are still waiting for the management to get back to them, but were told they would be paid.

Another staff member who also declined to be named said she has worked there for more than a year. "I don't know why they closed down," she said in Mandarin. "But they don't owe me money."

A check on the spa's website shows a network error, and the spa could not be reached on the phone.

Facebook user Leong Shijie on Tuesday wrote a one-star review on the spa's Facebook page, saying the spa "closed and stopped operations after selling spa packages to my girlfriend and many others".

"There was no notice or information regarding the closure. My girlfriend found out only when she called the outlet and couldn't get a response and got the notice from Suntec," he wrote.