South West CDC announces new council, sets up new SkillsFuture committee

SINGAPORE - A new committee has been set up to encourage lifelong learning among residents in south-west Singapore.

The South West Community Development Council's (CDC) SkillsFuture committee is focused on bringing in job opportunities that are flexible, from growth sectors and located near the area's 750,000 residents.

This comes as the CDC - which is made up by Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Jurong GRC, West Coast GRC, Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC), Hong Kah North SMC, Pioneer SMC and Yuhua SMC - announced its 7th council on Friday (July 14).

The new council's three-year term commenced in May 2017.

Its 85 members come from diverse background, including those from the private sector, such as Ms Margaret Heng, chief executive of hospitality institute Shatec and executive director of the Singapore Hotel Association.

New members include Dr Kenny Yap, chief executive of St Luke's Eldercare, which runs elderly daycare centres, and Mr Gilbert Tan, chief executive of the Employment and Employability Institute.

While the SkillsFuture committee is new, existing committees have been restructured "with sharpened focuses to target and align to evolving community needs", said the CDC.

The Healthy and Active Lifestyle committee will promote a healthy community and encourage active ageing, while the Family and Community Resilience committee will promote community resilience and an inclusive and pro-family community.

At a council appreciation and appointment ceremony on Friday (July 14), South West district mayor Low Yen Ling thanked the 6th council for its contributions.

Ms Low added that the CDC's mission of assisting the needy, bonding the people and connecting the community "is even more relevant today than before".

"When we stand together, we can better face a fast-changing world that is being disrupted by technology and new forces," she said.