Sound bites

WIDER RESPONSIBILITIES

There is more to charities than just keeping their operations solvent and in line with the (Commissioner of Charities') governance standards. Over-governance is costly and stifling. Under-governance puts the charity and its core mission at risk.

MS DENISE PHUA (JALAN BESAR GRC), on the Charities (Amendment) Bill, which subjects all forms of fund-raising appeals to regulation.

EXTENDED POWERS

As with many of the recent Bills, we are providing extended powers usually reserved for the police - for example, to enter and search premises without warrant, take any relevant thing and retain it for as long as is deemed necessary.

MR LOUIS NG (NEE SOON GRC), on the Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to raise governance standards in the 85 cooperatives here. A clause in the Bill empowers the Registrar or an authorised person to inspect documents and check for information.

COMMUNITY WATCH IS KEY

None of (today's laws) would be effectual unless family members, colleagues, neighbours, passers-by, people who interact and suspect something amiss happening... step forward, raise the alarm and bring their suspicions to the attention of the authorities.

SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT MINISTER DESMOND LEE, on the case of Ms Annie Ee, whose death in 2015 at the hands of two flatmates sparked intense public outrage.

NOT STIFLING CHARITY

I do hope that, however well meaning this code may be, the code or any intended regulation will not stifle or discourage Singaporeans from continuing their acts of charity through crowdfunding.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DENNIS TAN, on a recently announced code of practice for online crowdfunding platforms.