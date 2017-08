More than 5,000 fans turned up to catch a glimpse of South Korean actor Song Joong Ki at Suntec City yesterday evening.

Ahead of his wedding to actress Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki was here to promote his new war movie, The Battleship Island, alongside director Ryoo Seung Wan, and his co-stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

The highly anticipated movie is Song's first production after shooting to super stardom on hit K-drama Descendants Of The Sun (2016).