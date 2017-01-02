IN FOCUS

Something to crow about

A rooster lantern taking shape under an expert craftsman who glues colourful fabric onto its tail, covering the “skeleton” where light bulbs are installed. The fabric is manufactured in Sichuan province in China where the 40 craftsmen are from. In addition to its saturated colours, the fabric also has a transparent quality necessary for lantern-making. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Contractors installing the lanterns along the road divider between Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road. There are 4,000 lanterns on display this year, up from 2,668 last year. The lanterns include roosters, hens, chicks, golden eggs and mountains, while hanging above are peony flower lanterns. For the contractors, the most important factor when installing the lanterns is safety first. Installation ran over a 15-day stretch.ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Completed chicks waiting to be taken to the installation sites. The chicks – as well as the other lanterns – will go up for “adoption” after the light-up is over. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
A craftsman fixing an LED lighting cable onto the frame of a flower lantern before testing the electrical circuit. The craftsmen are involved in both the creation and installation of the lanterns. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
A “flock” of lanterns along the road divider between Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road. This setpiece depicts the virtue of living harmoniously as a family. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI
Contractors applying the finishing touch on Dec 27 to the tail of the 13m-tall rooster, the centrepiece of the light-up at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street. More than 10 contractors were involved in setting up this giant rooster over three nights.ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI

4,000 lanterns to usher in, light up Year of the Rooster

Published: 
5 hours ago
Lim Sin Thai Executive Photojournalist

For the last month or more, 40 craftsmen from China have been hard at work under a nondescript tent in Havelock Road.

Someone peeking in would have seen how, under their expert hands, giant whimsical birds have taken form, wrought from twisted metal and vibrant fabric.

The craftsmen have been tasked with making 4,000 lanterns - the most ever in the yearly event - to line the streets of Chinatown and usher in the Year of the Rooster, the 10th animal in the Chinese zodiac.

The fanciful creatures can now be seen along Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, making this the latest hot spot for photography.

Each one is created from scratch, with the metal framework first shaped and formed. Electrical wiring and lights are then wrapped inside the metal chassis, which is then encased in colourful fabric.


After receiving the lantern designs from the SUTD students involved in the project, the craftsmen finetune them, coming up with a visual diagram from which all the lanterns are constructed. The shape of the lanterns is moulded from metal rods and the parts soldered together. No two lanterns are alike because each is handcrafted individually.
 ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI

  • 40

  • Number of craftsmen who worked on building the lanterns.

    4,000

    Number of lanterns adorning the streets of Chinatown.

    15,000

    Sq m of fabric used in total - the size of six Olympic-sized pools.

The light-up is organised by the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee in collaboration with students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The university has had a hand in designing the Chinatown Chinese New Year Light-up since 2012. This year, 14 first- and second-year students came up with the concept and design.

"The rooster has always been a keeper of time. Thus we chose to explore the concept of time in this year's light-up," said Mr Jonathan Ng Ming-En, 22. "We focused on a set of five life values depicting the growth of a rooster from a young chick, going through these life lessons, and ultimately emerging as this 13m-tall majestic rooster."

The lantern setpieces along Eu Tong Sen Street depict the life journey of a chick which matures into a 13m-tall rooster. This majestic bird is the centrepiece of the light-up, and sits at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street.


The head of the 13m-tall rooster lantern waiting to be assembled. It is one of three parts of the centrepiece in the light-up. Four craftsmen took 20 days to complete the giant rooster. ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI

The giant rooster posed the biggest challenge: It was made in parts over 20 days, and took three nights to install, with the contractors working when traffic was lighter.

The street light-up events in Chinatown during Chinese New Year and the Mid-Autumn Festival are annual highlights, said Mr Vincent Tan, chairman of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2017 Organising Committee.

"It draws local visitors of all races, as well as those from overseas, to Chinatown to join in the celebrations," he said.

In addition to Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, South Bridge Road and Garden Bridge will also be hung with lanterns.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam will officially light up Chinatown this Saturday.

