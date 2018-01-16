Somerset Road pipe leak on Tuesday morning leads to lane closures

SINGAPORE - Lanes along Somerset Road were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning (Jan 16) following a pipe leak.

National water agency PUB said it received a report about the leak at about 12.40am, and sent service crew and contractors to the location at 111 Somerset Road, where TripleOne Somerset is sited, in front of an open Urban Redevelopment Authority carpark.

In a Facebook post at 6.41am, PUB said that three out of four lanes along the road were closed to facilitate repairs. It later updated at 7.59am that only one of the lanes remained shut.

"PUB has isolated the leak and repair work is ongoing," the agency said, adding that the lanes would be reopened progressively.

PUB also advised motorists to drive carefully or take alternative routes.

At about 2am on Tuesday, police officers were seen directing traffic along the road. Parts of the road were broken and appeared to have sunk in.

Members of the public can report any pipe leaks through PUB's 24-hour call centre at 1800-2255-782.



Parts of the road were broken and appeared to have sunk in. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

