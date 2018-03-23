Some StarHub customers hit by Internet connectivity issues

SINGAPORE - Some StarHub customers may be having trouble connecting to the Internet, the telco said in a Facebook post on Friday night (March 23).

In a post at 11.01pm, it wrote: "Customers, we are aware that you are facing issues connecting to the Internet. Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates here as soon as we can."

StarHub did not specify what issues these were.

According to Downdetector.sg, there was a peak of more than 5,700 outages reported close to 11pm, with users first flagging the issue at around 10pm.

On Twitter and Facebook, users were asking what went wrong.

Twitter user Zu Kai wrote at 10.24pm: "My Internet is down. Anyone experiencing the same with @StarHub @StarHubCares?"

The outage comes two days after a fibre cable cut in Boon Lay Drive affected some 700 people in parts of Jurong. The issue was resolved after 10 hours.

ST has contacted StarHub for more information.