Some flights from Singapore to HK cancelled due to Typhoon Hato

A number of flights from Singapore to Hong Kong this morning have been affected as Typhoon Hato approaches the island.

As of 11.15 last night, seven flights had been cancelled, while three were being rescheduled.

They involved various airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Scoot and United Airlines.

One of the affected flights was United Airlines' 6am flight to Chicago - UA896 - with a layover in Hong Kong.

Another was Scoot's Flight TR2062, which was supposed to fly out at 6.05am today.

However, it has been cancelled, and passengers will take another flight out today, said a Scoot spokesman. Passengers will be informed via e-mail.

A Cathay Pacific spokesman said: "Passengers will be informed via e-mail.

"For rescheduled flights, passengers can choose to book another flight with no penalty charge. Passengers can get a refund for cancelled flights."

The weather observatory in Hong Kong said last night that the storm would pass within 100km of the island this morning, "posing considerable threat" to the territory.

It warned of strong winds, rough seas and possible flooding due to heavy rain.

It added: "Unless Hato takes a track farther away from the territory or weakens, the observatory will consider issuing the No. 8 gale or storm signal in the small hours of tomorrow."

A No. 8 signal means that winds with speeds of 63kmh or above are expected, with gusts possibly exceeding 180kmh.

Passengers can get the latest flight information updates from the Changi Airport website: http://www.changiairport.com/en/flight/departures.html