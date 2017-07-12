Snapping the elderly jamming

St Francis Methodist School student Kelvin Russell, 17, taking a video of the elderly jamming during their weekly ukulele session yesterday at the Charis Activity Centre for Elders.

As part of the Impacting Lives Challenge 2017, the Methodist Welfare Services (MWS) inaugural Instagram Photography and Videography Challenge gives young people the opportunity to interact with and speak up for the disadvantaged in the community.

There is a series of visiting sessions at seven MWS centres, where youngsters are encouraged to rub shoulders with the beneficiaries and capture a moment of their daily lives in photo or video.

Registration to visit these centres closes today and those interested can register at www.mws.ilc.sg or e-mail ilc@mws.sg.