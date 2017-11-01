SMU launches Subhas Anandan Legacy Fund

The Singapore Management University (SMU) School of Law has launched a fund known as the Subhas Anandan Legacy Fund in honour of the late veteran criminal lawyer, who died in 2015 at the age of 67.

This was announced yesterday at an appreciation ceremony at the school in Armenian Street.

More than $120,000 has been raised for the fund.

The sum will go towards a new bursary called the Subhas Anandan Bursary, and also support the activities of the SMU Constitutional Law and Criminal Justice Club, which holds events and programmes about contemporary issues related to criminal justice.

The bursary, valued at $5,000, will go each year to a Singaporean or Singapore permanent resident from the law school who is in financial need, starting from January next year.

A room within the SMU Pro Bono Centre, located in the law school, has also been named the Subhas Anandan Room.

At the ceremony, Mr Anandan's son Sujesh, 27, who is completing a training contract in law, thanked SMU and the fund's donors.

"Pro bono work was a big part of my father's life... he genuinely thought (it) was the right thing to do.

"I think he would be so happy to see how SMU is taking his example and going forward with it."

