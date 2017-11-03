SMRT offers errant staff amnesty if they own up

Nov 3, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Rail operator SMRT has sent out an e-mail to its employees offering them a chance to own up to not having done work, or not adhering to company procedures or instructions.

If they come clean, they will not be penalised for the breaches, The Straits Times understands. The amnesty period ends today.

The move follows Tuesday's revelation that some employees responsible for maintaining the pumps of a storm water pit had signed off on work that was not done. It resulted in the flooding of an MRT tunnel last month.

