SMRT creates new 'chief commuter engagement officer' role to improve service

SINGAPORE - SMRT has appointed a chief commuter engagement officer for the first time, to enhance service quality.

This is one of several initiatives to improve train services launched by new SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Mr Seah told the Chinese daily on Tuesday (Dec 19): "It is important that we put passengers at the centre, and listen to and take feedback from them in a timely and effective manner.

He said the new chief commuter engagement officer, who will officially take up the job next month, will meet passengers' needs " in all aspects of the operation and maintenance of the train service that affect the journey experience".

"We must take the initiative to take care of the interests of our passengers. No matter what kind of feedback it receives, SMRT will take them seriously," he added.

SMRT noted that the team led by the new officer will further promote the development of SMRT as a passenger-centric organisation that provides a safe, reliable, caring and comfortable train service.

The team will focus on listening to and collecting passengers' opinions, designing new and attractive customer touchpoints, strengthening community ownership and promoting inclusive services.

Levels of public satisfaction with train services have decreased this year.

Commuters were less satisfied with train services than a year ago, according to the Customer Satisfaction Index of Singapore for the second quarter, which was released by the Singapore Management University's Institute of Service Excellence in September.

On a scale of zero to 100, the MRT system scored 64.8 points, a fall of 1.6 points from the same period last year.

A survey commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted between Nov 30 and Dec 4 by Moovit, a public transport app and mapping provider, also found that commuter confidence has been hit by train delays.

The online poll of 711 commuters found that 30 per cent factored in up to 10 minutes more for their MRT trips; close to 20 per cent gave themselves 10 to 20 minutes more, while another 14 per cent set aside more than half an hour extra.

Commuters apparently had more confidence in the MRT's punctuality in the past, as more than half, or 57 per cent, said they did not cater for any buffer time at all when using the MRT three years ago.