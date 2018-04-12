Smoke haze wafts in from Johor

Hazy conditions prevailed over parts of Singapore yesterday, as had been forecast by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on its Facebook page and website, NEA said it had detected "a hot spot with dense smoke plume in the south-eastern part of Johor this afternoon".

"The smoke haze from the hot spot is being blown by the prevailing easterly winds towards Singapore," the agency added.

According to NEA's 5pm reading yesterday, the 24-hour PSI was 48-57, in the moderate range. The one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading was 5-36µg/m3, in Band II (Elevated). The maximum band is Band IV (Very High).

At around 9pm, the 24-hour PSI was between 52 and 57, still within the moderate range.

"We are monitoring the air quality closely, and will provide updates should there be any change in the situation," said NEA.

Undergraduate Hazel Kang, 22, said she was shocked to see the haze when she stepped out of a classroom at the National University of Singapore in Kent Ridge.

"The air feels quite dry too," she added.

Lydia Lam & Ilyda Chua