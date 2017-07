Visitors to Marina Barrage yesterday were greeted by a sea of kites in the sky.

Singapore Kite Day @ Marina Barrage, an annual kite-flying festival organised by national water agency PUB and the Singapore Kite Association, was held over the weekend for the eighth year running.

Kite fliers from all over the world dazzled the crowd with their unique kites and stunt kite shows.

Other activities and workshops like kite making were also held.