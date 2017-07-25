Skills-based volunteerism doubled since 2015: Red Cross

SINGAPORE - More volunteers are contributing their skills in the Singapore Red Cross (SRC), according to figures released at the SRC award ceremony on Tuesday (July 25).

The number of volunteers contributing specialised skills - ranging from IT consultancy to event hosting - has doubled from 19 per cent in 2015 to about 40 per cent today.

SRC attributed the increase in skills-based volunteers to more organisations partnering it under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Eight organisations and 28 individuals were presented awards for their contributions to the SRC during the ceremony, which has been held five times since 2013.

SRC secretary-general and chief executive officer Benjamin William said: "Channelling their skills and talents into volunteer work gives them an additional sense of purpose, and the impact on the lives of the people they serve is immense and manifold."

He added that such skills-based volunteerism can lead to cost-savings for some projects and is an inspiration for youth to follow in this footstep.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam, who is a patron of the SRC, was the guest of honour at the ceremony.