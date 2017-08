Eight-year-old Mili Reiter was among the adventurous shoppers who tried out the ski dash challenge, which involved gliding across a 12m ski track, at Paragon's main entrance yesterday. In collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland and the Switzerland Tourism Board, the mall in Orchard Road is celebrating 50 years of Swiss-Singapore diplomatic relations with a line-up of activities till Aug 13. At the opening event last Thursday, shoppers got to enjoy performances by various groups, including the Swiss Classical Folk Trio who entertained with alphorns playing traditional Swiss folk songs.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG