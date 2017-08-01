Six former CHC leaders back in court for criminal reference hearing

SINGAPORE - The six former City Harvest Church (CHC) leaders found guilty of misusing millions in church funds have arrived in court ahead of a five-judge Court of Appeal to hear the criminal reference of the case.

Former fund manager Chew Eng Han, who is currently out on bail after his sentence was suspended to apply for permission to file his own criminal reference, was spotted outside the courtroom at about 9.30am.

The others - Kong Hee, Tan Ye Peng, Serina Wee, John Lam and Sharon Tan - arrived at the Supreme Court in a prison van at 9.05am. They entered the courtroom at about 9.50am, dressed in purple prison jumpsuits.

Kong was smiling and gesturing to someone in the public gallery.

It was the first time in three months Kong and four others were seen publicly, after they began serving their jail terms on April 21.

They were handed terms of between 21 months and eight years initially, but these were reduced to between seven months and 3½ years.

People were seen in the queue as early as 7am. About 80 were spotted in the line, but only 55 passes were available.

The hearing is fixed at 10am before Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash, and Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair will be presenting the prosecution's case.