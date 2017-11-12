Six arrested for using abusive language, causing hurt to police officers

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested five men and a woman for using abusive language and causing hurt to police officers, in four separate cases over the weekend.

"The police take a serious view against persons who obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties or cause them physical and verbal harm," said the Singapore Police Force in a statement on Sunday (Nov 12) night.

In the first case, a 36-year-old man hurled vulgarities at officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division when they they arrived at 462 Sembawang Drive on Saturday evening.

Another incident on Saturday involved an 18-year-old who was seen hitting himself on his head during a dispute at Block 211B Compassvale Lane.

When officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division tried to stop him from hurting himself, the man turned violent and assaulted a female officer.

On Sunday morning, an officer from Clementi Police Division on routine patrol at a public entertainment outlet along Sentosa Gateway was assaulted by two 23-year-old men when he tried to stop a dispute. A 23-year-old woman also grabbed the officer and punched him.

In the fourth incident, a group of police officers from the Bedok Police Division were trying to stop a drunk man from throwing things around at a coffee shop along Lorong 10 Geylang when he kicked one of the officers.

The 44-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

On Monday, the 36-year-old man in the first case will be charged in court for using abusive language against a public servant. He could be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to $5,000.

The other suspects will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty. They could be jailed for up to seven years, and also be fined or caned.