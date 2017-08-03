SingPost's new Morning in Singapore stamp series to go on sale from Aug 4

SINGAPORE - SingPost has launched a new set of stamps that depicts Singapore life through colourful illustrations of familiar morning scenes in the heartland.

The series, Morning in Singapore, will go on sale from Friday (Aug 4).

Among the lively illustrations featured are children being dropped off at school, people catching the bus to work, breakfast at a hawker centre, grocery shopping at a wet market and exercising at a fitness corner.

There are six denominations - 1st local, 2nd local, 60 cents, 70 cents, 90 cents and $1.30.

Pre-cancelled first day covers affixed with the complete set of stamps are available at $5.20.

Meanwhile, a $2 miniature stamp sheet brings all of the scenes together "to show how public amenities are connected seamlessly in the neighbourhood to enable interaction among all residents of the community", SingPost said on Thursday.

The stamps can be bought at all post offices and the Singapore Philatelic Museum, or also purchased online at shop.singpost.com.

SingPost also recently released a short film, Fullerton: Familiar & Futuristic, that retells its role in Singapore for over 150 years.