SingPost offers lower postage rates for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - As part of efforts to encourage the sending of greeting cards during the four major festivals, Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) is offering lower postage rates for Chinese New Year.

The festive rates will be applicable for stamped and franked greeting cards posted between Saturday (Jan 7) and Jan 29.

Customers can save up to 65 per cent on postage, as it will cost 70 cents to send greeting cards weighing up to 40g, to anywhere globally.

For greeting cards to Malaysia and Brunei, rates will remain unchanged. It costs 50 cents for cards up to 20g, and 70 cents for cards up to 50g.

The festive rates for non-standard size greeting cards sent locally is 30 cents for cards weighing up to 20g and 37 cents for up to 40g. This is down from the regular rate of 60 cents.

This is the 16th year that SingPost is offering such a promotion during Chinese New Year, alongside Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali and Christmas.

Stamps for greeting cards can be bought at all post offices, Self-Automated Machines (SAM), postal agents and stamp vendors located islandwide.