Singing their hearts out to mark National Day

More than 1,500 people sang their hearts out at a mass sing-along yesterday to celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday on Aug 9.

The National Day Sing-Along, at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, featured a repertoire of National Day songs, Singapore folk tunes and familiar pop music. The annual event, organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, was attended by Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

Waving flags and clappers, the energetic crowd belted out favourites such as Home and Stand Up For Singapore at the two-hour event. They also cheered on Nanyang Technological University students, who performed songs in sign language.

Housewife Stella Ho said the sing-along offered a meaningful and memorable way for Singaporeans from different walks of life to celebrate. The 53-year-old, who was with her family, said: "It is an amazing feeling. Singing these songs reminds us of what makes Singapore our home and also how far we have come as a nation."

Calvin Yang