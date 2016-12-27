Singing in harmony on Christmas Day

Maids crooned and danced to Christmas music from Dabarkads, a local band of Filipino musicians, at a free Christmas party thrown by the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) at its clubhouse in Jalan Bukit Merah on Christmas Day.

Individuals and companies sponsored food and lucky draw prizes, while about 300 maids from different countries - including the Philippines, Myanmar, Indonesia and Sri Lanka - gathered to make friends and soak in the festive mood.

Muslim and Buddhist maids said differences in faith did not stop them from enjoying one another's company, while Fast president Seah Seng Choon said Christmas was about caring for one another and reaching out to others.

Here and elsewhere, worshippers were on alert in the light of the terror threat, following the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday last week that left 12 dead.

In his Christmas message at the Vatican, Pope Francis called for an end to the six-year conflict in Syria, while in Bethlehem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa called for compassion for refugees and a halt to violence in the Middle East.

