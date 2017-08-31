Singapore's zoo ranked No. 4 in the world, best in Asia on TripAdvisor

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Zoo has been recognised as one of the top five zoos in the world by travel website TripAdvisor, in its 2017 Traveller’s Choice awards.

The Singapore Zoo is in fourth place and is the only Asian winner in the top 10.

Coming in top is Spain’s Loro Parque, followed by the United States’ San Diego Zoo in California, then Britain’s Chester Zoo.

Coming after Singapore Zoo in fifth spot is the Czech Republic’s Prague Zoo, followed by the US’ St Louis Zoo in Missouri, Austria’s Vienna Zoo, France’s ZooParc de Beauval, Spain’s Bioparc Valencia and finally, Britain’s Folly Farm.

Singapore Zoo was also in the top five in 2014 and 2015.

Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Park Holdings, which oversees the zoo, said: “We are honoured to be ranked among the top five zoos in the world, especially when the accolade comes purely from traveller’s reviews and opinions.

“This will motivate the team to continue to provide meaningful wildlife experiences to all our guests, while seeking to engender a deep respect for biodiversity.”