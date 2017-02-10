Singapore's rock stars

Singapore's rocky shores are home to a variety of marine life, such as crabs, barnacles and seaweeds. These habitats are now being studied by scientists here.

LABRADOR ROCKS

Rocky shores can be found in places such as Labrador Nature Reserve and on islands off Singapore's southern coast.

Rocky landscapes provide plenty of nooks and crannies for creatures such as crabs to hide in.

SALLY LIGHTFOOT CRAB

Grapsus albolineatus

This individual was found on the rocky shores of St John's Island. It is a scavenger that also feeds on seaweeds.

CHITON

Like snails, slugs and clams, chitons are molluscs. They have a rough "tongue" which they use to scrape off fine algae or other encrustations.

STONE CRAB

Myomenippe hardwickii

Instead of running helter-skelter when rocks are disturbed, this crab remains motionless.

SOURCE: wildsingapore.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2017, with the headline 'Singapore's rock stars'.
