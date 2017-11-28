Singaporeans should put off trips to Bali, those stranded should avoid Mount Agung: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should defer trips to Indonesian island Bali until the situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a travel advisory on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Travel to the holiday island has been disrupted since a volcano there began erupting last week, and the Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar International Airport, remains closed on Tuesday.

Mount Agung has erupted several times since Nov 21, MFA noted in its advisory.

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Mount Agung to the highest level and expanded the exclusion zone to 10km around its crater.

Several flights have been cancelled to and from the island, including those by Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot.

MFA said it will continue to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans who are stranded in Bali.

It advised those who have not e-registered with it to do so at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/

Singaporeans in Bali should continue to monitor developments closely and avoid Mount Agung and its vicinity.

They should also check with the respective airlines or travel agents for updates on flight disruptions, including information on when the airport will be reopened.

MFA advised Singaporean travellers to wait for the airport to be reopened before resuming travel from Bali.

It also advised them to take "all necessary precautions for your personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities".

Singaporean travellers are also advised to buy comprehensive travel and medical insurance and keep in close touch with family and friends.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta + 62 (21) 2995- 0400 or +62 8118-6334-8 (24-hours).

They may also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at 6379-8800 or 6379-8855 or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg