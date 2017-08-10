Singaporeans no longer need to obtain a visa for travel to Qatar under new scheme

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will no longer need a visa to travel to Qatar.

With immediate effect, they will be able to get a visa waiver upon arrival in the Middle Eastern country which will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance. The waiver entitles its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips.

The waiver may be extended for 30 more days.

Singapore is one of 80 countries whose nationals are part of Qatar's visa-free entry programme, aimed at stimulating its air transport and tourism.

At a news conference in Qatar's capital city Doha on Wednesday (Aug 9) where the scheme was announced, tourism department official Hassan al-Ibrahim said: "The visa exemption scheme will make Qatar the most open country in the region."

Interior ministry official Mohamed Rashed al-Mazrouei said that nationals of the 80 countries would only need to present a valid passport for entry to the energy-rich Gulf state which is to host football's 2022 World Cup.

Qatar's neighbours Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have since June 5 imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing the country of fostering Islamist extremist groups and having close ties to Iran.

Doha has denied the allegations.

The four Gulf nations have closed their land and sea borders to Qatar and imposed economic and air traffic restrictions.