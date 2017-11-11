Singaporeans also bitten by the "Singles' Day" bug, with huge jump in online sales

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans have also jumped on the "Singles' Day" bandwagon, a one-day sales event that took place on Saturday, on Nov 11, or 11/11.

Local e-commerce sites such as Qoo10 and Lazada have reported huge increase in sales compared to last year.

A spokesman from Qoo10 said that as of 12pm on Saturday, the site had already hit two million transactions, exceeding their expectations. At that time, there were more than 130 orders being received every minute.

The company is also predicting an overall 30 per cent increase in sales compared to last year.

Lazada also reported a surge in sales, with four times the number of shoppers on the website within the first hour of the sales, compared to 2016.

The Singles' Day sale featured more than 300 official brands and 5,000 sellers offering more than one million deals to shoppers.

Mr Alexis Lanternier, chief executive officer of Lazada Singapore, said: "Singapore shoppers are coming to Lazada to buy everything they need, including the latest gadgets and even stocking up on groceries. Customers are enjoying discounts of up to 90 per cent off and flash deals are being swept up within minutes of going live."

The top five items ordered from the website were hair product Joico Ice Erratic Molding Clay, Sperry Authentic Shoes, Xiaomi Redmi 4X mobile phone, Dasani 12 x 1.5L drinking water and the Google Chromecast, a media streaming device.