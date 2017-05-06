Singaporean pair who died in New Zealand were lovely people, news came as a shock: Colleague

The Singaporean man and woman who died in a car crash in New Zealand on Thursday (May 4) were on vacation when the accident happened, The Straits Times has learnt.

A colleague of Ms Rena Ong and Mr Chen Zhi Hao, who declined to be named, told ST on Saturday (May 6) that he had just been in contact with Mr Chen a day before the fatal accident.

"We were just texting Zhi Hao on Wednesday," said the colleague, who works at a branch of the United States-based technology firm Crestron. "When we heard the news we just hoped they were kidding."

According to Ms Ong's Facebook profile, she had just celebrated her 29th birthday on April 26. Mr Chen is reportedly in his 20s to 30s.

The pair worked at Crestron Singapore. Mr Stuart Craig, chief executive of Crestron Asia-Pacific, told ST on Friday (May 5) that the company was devastated at the loss.

The colleague told ST that Ms Ong and Mr Chen were "truly lovely people". He added that he did not know them very well personally, but they helped out a lot in work affairs.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Mr Chen was a technical director and Ms Ong an operations executive at the company.

They had been driving a rented camper van when their vehicle hit an oncoming car on State Highway 1, south of Dunsandel, New Zealand news site Stuff.co.nz reported on Friday.

A third person was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to their families.