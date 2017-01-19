Singaporean man missing in Brisbane found: SIA

SINGAPORE - A missing Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew who went missing in Brisbane has been found, the airline's spokesman said on Thursday (Jan 19).

Queensland police were seeking Mr Norsyafiq Norman, 23, who failed to turn up for a departing flight on Tuesday night.

The police said in an update on Thursday morning that Mr Norsyafiq has been found.

"Police have located a Singaporean national who was reported missing in the Brisbane city area," the statement said.

SIA said that a member of its cabin crew, who was reported missing in Brisbane, was "located overnight".

"We are continuing to provide support and assistance to the local authorities as well as the crew member and family," the spokesman said.