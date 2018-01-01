Singaporean man killed in motorcycle accident in Thailand, Singaporean woman injured

SINGAPORE - A pair of Singaporeans believed to be on a motorcycle met with an accident in Thailand on New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Thailand's southern Phatthalung province.

Local reports say the 27-year-old man, identified as Mr Ng Yong Sing, died in the crash.

The 22-year-old woman he was with, Ms Vanalyn Png, was taken to hospital where she is believed to be in the Intensive Care Unit. According to Ms Png's LinkedIn profile, she was a student at Singapore Polytechnic.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is rendering consular assistance.

Photos of the aftermath have circulated online, showing a badly wrecked Singapore-registered motorcycle and paramedics tending to a body in a ditch by the road.

Emergency vehicles and several people were also pictured at the scene.

A hotel employee at Krabi's Water Garden Resort, who gave her name as Ms Thitichaya, told Lianhe Zaobao that the pair were supposed to have checked in on Sunday night.

"I tried calling them, but the person who picked up was a police officer who said they had met with an accident," she added.

Ms Png's brother Jervis Png had posted an appeal online for information, which he later made unavailable publicly.

ST attempted to reach both families but did not receive a response.

This is the fourth reported case of a fatal traffic incident overseas involving Singaporeans in December 2017.

On Dec 22, a car crash in the US killed three people - 22-year-old Singapore Armed Forces scholarship holder Justin Yeo Jun Xi and his parents. His 19-year-old sister, Ms Justlyn Yeo Jing Hui, survived.

Just a day earlier, interior designer Koh Yuan Ling died while travelling in South Africa with her sister, who was believed to have been injured.

On Dec 11, Mr Seow Kai Yuan was killed in a traffic accident in New Zealand on State Highway 6, Ruatapu Road, on the west coast of the South Island.