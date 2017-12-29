Singaporean killed in traffic accident in South Africa

Another Singaporean has died in a traffic accident overseas, the third reported case this month.

Interior designer Koh Yuan Ling was travelling in South Africa with her sister when the accident happened on Dec 21.

Ms Koh, 33, died, while her sister is believed to have been injured.

The Straits Times understands that the Singapore High Commission in Pretoria is assisting family members who have flown to South Africa.

There were two other reported fatal accidents this month involving Singaporeans overseas.

On Dec 22, a car crash in the United States killed three people - 22-year-old Singapore Armed Forces scholarship holder Justin Yeo Jun Xi and his parents. His 19-year-old sister, Ms Justlyn Yeo Jing Hui, survived.

The family was travelling towards the Grand Canyon in Arizona state when their car crossed the painted median and collided head-on with a van.

Experts have said Singaporean drivers may be fazed by rough weather conditions, like New Zealand's cross winds, which are strong enough to lift and send cars out of control. They suggest that those travellers who would like to go for self-drive holidays consider driving as part of a convoy.

On Dec 11, a Singaporean man died in a traffic accident in New Zealand on State Highway 6, Ruatapu Road, on the west coast of the South Island.

Shin Min Daily News identified the man as Mr Seow Kai Yuan.

In June, a 40-year-old Singaporean, who was driving along an accident-prone road in Australia with his family died when his car crashed into another vehicle near Perth.

Several travel agencies told The Straits Times that they will brief travellers on the dangers of driving overseas, and give them tips on safe driving.

This is important as more Singaporeans are opting for self-drive holidays rather than guided tours.

Dynasty Travel's director of marketing communications, Ms Alicia Seah, said that the number of bookings and inquiries for self-drive tours has grown by about 15 per cent every year.

Ms Seah said travellers need to take note of things such as the correct side of the road to drive on, whether their vehicles' wheels are suited to winter conditions and if the roads are lit at night.

She also suggested taking a break every two hours, or every 100 miles or 160km.

"The driver should be well rested before a long drive, or pull to a rest area if he gets too tired.

"It is also very important to mind the driving speed, especially on long drives with no traffic lights," she said.

Chan Brothers' marketing communications executive, Ms Justine Koh, said the demand for self-drive holidays to Australia, New Zealand, the US, Japan and South Korea has grown between 15 per cent and 20 per cent each year.

"Before our self-drive tours, there will be a safety briefing that is conducted to ensure customers are aware of the road rules and regulations of the respective countries that they will be travelling to," Ms Koh said.

This way, they will be able to provide support and assistance to one another.