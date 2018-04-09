Singaporean killed and two others injured while driving in Iceland

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean driver died, and his two passengers were injured in Iceland last Wednesday (April 4) when their car rolled over several times.

The two men and one woman, all aged 24, were friends and were on a short holiday.

According to Iceland Magazine, the trio were on the Ring Road, just outside the village Vík in South Iceland. The accident occurred just after 8pm at a spot where the Ring Road crosses Kötlugarður, a several metre-high flood barrier constructed to protect the village against flooding from the Mýrdalsjökull glacier.

The vehicle came to a stop at the side of the road.

The driver was airlifted by a rescue helicopter from the Icelandic Coast Guard to the National University Hospital in the country's capital of Reykjavík, where he was pronounced dead.

An ambulance took the other two passengers to a hospital, with non-critical injuries.

According to the police in South Iceland, all three people were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the accident is still unconfirmed, but the media report suggests the driver might have lost control of the vehicle.

Detective chief inspector and spokesman for the South Iceland police Elis Kjartansson told The Straits Times the strong winds on that night might also have been a factor in the accident.

He said the driver's body will be released to his family, who reportedly arrived in Iceland over the weekend.

According to Iceland Magazine, it was the fourth fatal accident in South Iceland this year.

Singaporeans have also been involved in other fatal crashes while driving on holidays overseas. On Dec 22 last year, a 22-year-old Singapore Armed Forces scholar, Mr Justin Yeo Jun Xi, and his parents were on their way to the Grand Canyon in Arizona state when their car collided head-on with a van.

Just 10 days earlier, another Singaporean, Mr Seow Kai Yuan, was killed while driving in New Zealand.