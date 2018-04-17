Singapore Zoo to hold night walk experience as part of 45th anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE - The Zoo will be unveiling an immersive rainforest night walk experience in the second half of this year.

The temporary experience will be held as part of the Zoo's 45th anniversary celebrations this year.

Announced at Tuesday's (April 17) tourism industry conference by the Singapore Tourism Board, it will be called Rainforest Lumina and will be a "night walk on the wild side" with "festive content".

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which runs the Singapore Zoo, said that the walk has been set up with careful consideration to minimise disturbance to the park's living collection and native wildlife.

Guests will get to explore a one kilometre stretch of the tropical rainforest and be treated to "a mesmerising visual and aural experience", it said, adding that more details will be announced soon.

"Through this new experience, we hope to reach out to new segments and inspire them to appreciate wildlife and conserve biodiversity," said WRS.