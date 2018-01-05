Singapore to cut or remove toll charges for vehicles using Woodlands Checkpoint from Feb 1: LTA

SINGAPORE - Toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint will be removed from Feb 1, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Friday (Jan 5).

Additionally, all toll charges for all vehicles except motorcycles leaving Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint will be reduced.

From Feb 1, cars leaving Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint will have their current toll charges of $3.80 cut to $1.

Vans and light goods vehicles will see a reduction from $5.80 to $1.50, while heavy goods vehicles will get a cut from $7.70 to $2.

Taxis will be charged $0.50, down from $1.90, while buses will be charged $0.80, down from $3.10.

The move comes after Malaysia's recent removal of toll charges at the Eastern Dispersal Link.



All vehicles except motorcycles entering Singapore will have their toll charges removed. PHOTO: LTA



Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in October that the government would scrap the Eastern Dispersal Link fee.

The 8km highway terminates at the Causeway from inside Johor Baru.

Since August 2014, motorists entering and leaving Singapore have had to pay a toll even if they do not use the elevated highway built by a government-linked firm.

Singapore has a long-standing policy of matching Malaysia's toll rates.